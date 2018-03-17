stiripesurse.ro

  
     
Sleet, snow, glazed frost, strong wind, colder weather almost countrywide

Inquam Photos / Octav Ganea
freezing rain ploaie inghetata
Sleet and snow, glazed frost, strong winds, particularly cold weather from Monday, 19 March, 06:00 hrs. until Tuesday, 20 March, 21:00 hrs, are announced on Sunday by the National Meteorological Administration (ANM), at country level.
There will be especially sleet and snow, according to the national weather forecaster, stretching gradually from the southwest. In the south and to the mountains, the precipitations will be moderate in quantity. Glazed frost, ice will occur in particular in the south, where the wind will get stronger. The weather will be especially cold, in particular in the extra-Carpathian regions.

 

