SMAp head, EU Military Committee Chairman discuss sanitary crisis

Defence Staff (SMAp) head Daniel Petrescu on Friday had a telephone conversation with Chairman of the European Union Military Committee Claudio Graziano, the talk focusing on the effects of the novel coronavirus epidemic in Romania and the measures taken by Romania's Army for the protection of its own staff and supporting civil authorities.

The discussion was a preview of the meeting next week of the European Union Military Committee in the Defence heads format, the SMAp informed.The two officials also discussed the implication of this situation on the EU's military operations and missions, as well as about the European solidarity, manifested through the intensification of collaboration and mutual support among member states.Lieutenant General Petrescu underscored the need to endorse the efforts for ensuring the medical support of the personnel in EU missions, as well as for consolidating unity and common response to the current security challenges, the source pointed out.