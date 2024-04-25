SMR project in Romania to benefit from highest level of nuclear safety, technological robustness (SNN CEO)

The SMR project in Romania will benefit from the highest level of nuclear safety and technological robustness, said Nuclearelectrica CEO Cosmin Ghita, after a visit to the Doosan Enerbility plant in Changwon, South Korea, as part of the delegation led by the President of Romania, Klaus Iohannis.

According to a company press release, the visit to Doosan Enerbility was aimed at investigating Doosan's advanced SMR production capabilities. It also envisaged developing bilateral collaboration and technological exchange relations between Romania and its strategic partners. The visit included tours of the forging and nuclear workshops and a review of vital SMR production facilities.

"The SMR project in Romania will benefit from the highest level of nuclear safety and technological robustness. Doosan Enerbility, with its internationally recognized experience in the production of nuclear equipment and advances in SMR technologies, will contribute significantly to ensuring that, by the end of the 2030s, Romania will become a reference point in the implementation of advanced nuclear technologies and efficient long-term clean energy projects," said Cosmin Ghita.

He also highlighted the benefits of collaboration for the nuclear industries in Romania and Korea, including accelerated cooperation and value chain development.

President Klaus Iohannis paid an official visit to the Republic of Korea from Monday to Wednesday at the invitation of his counterpart Yoon Suk Yeol. The official delegation that accompanied the President of Romania to Seoul included members of the Romanian Government - Minister of National Defence Angel Tilvar, Minister of Foreign Affairs Luminita Odobescu, Minister of Energy Sebastian Burduja, Secretary of State Raed Arafat, head of the Department for Emergency Situations, as well as representatives of Nuclearelectrica national corporation (SNN).