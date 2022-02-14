SocDem's Ciolacu: I don't support any tax increase neither this year, nor next year

The PSD (Social Democratic Party) president Marcel Ciolacu said on Monday that he does not support, neither this year, nor next year, any tax increase.

"This year, I do not support any tax increases. I don't support any tax hikes next year either. Instead, both in the Government Programme and in the National Recovery and Resilience Plan (PNRR) assumed by (former EU Funds minister) Mr. Ghinea and his former right-wing coalition colleagues, all these measures are passed. We have learned about them, me and you, later, when they were no longer a secret. I think we have clarified things and the Fiscal Code will enter into a coalition discussion, provided for in the Government Programme (this discussion) and, moreover, it is a milestone from the PNRR," Ciolacu said at the Parliament Palace.

He was asked if the overcharging of those who have more homes and cars is still a measure envisaged by the PSD, Agerpres informs.