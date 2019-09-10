Social-Democrats count on over 1M signatures for PM Dancila's presidential candidacy

Over one million signatures were collected to back the candidacy of the leader of the Social Democratic Party (PSD) and Prime Minister Viorica Dancila to the November presidential election.

"A first topic addressed was the collection of signatures. My colleagues countrywide told me we have collected 1,018,000 signatures so far, and the signature gathering process is obviously under way," Dancila said after the sitting of the PSD National Executive Committee.She added that by the beginning of the electoral campaign, she wishes to get to most of the counties to meet with the "party's core people and the local citizens."