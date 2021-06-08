Social Democrats to file on Wednesday simple motion against European Projects Minister

The Social Democrat lawmakers will submit on Wednesday a simple motion against Minister of European Investments and Projects Cristian Ghinea, Chairman of the Social Democratic Party (PSD) Marcel Ciolacu announced.

"Tomorrow we will submit the simple motion against Minister Ghinea, on the National Resilience and Recovery Plan (PNRR) - for this to be very clear. We have some questions for Mr. Minister Ghinea. Why was a national program made by consulting companies in violation of Romanian laws? Why priority projects of hundreds of millions of euros go to handpicked destinations? Why are there zero euros for irrigations? Why is there no grant allocation for Romanian companies under the PNRR?," Ciolacu explained today during a press conference at the PSD headquarters, after the meeting of the party's National Political Council.

Ciolacu also pointed out that countries such as Bulgaria, Hungary and Poland have received funding for irrigation under the National Recovery and Resilience Plan.