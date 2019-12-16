Solemn session/Parliament adopts Declaration devoted to marking 30 years since 1989 Revolution

Parliament adopted on Monday in a joint plenary solemn session a Declaration devoted to marking 30 years since the Revolution of December 1989, highlighting that the fight of the Romanian people against communism must further represent a source of moral and political inspiration to deal with the challenges of the world today.

"In the context of commemorating 30 years since the Romanian Revolution of December 1989 and the fall of communism, Romania's Parliament condemns in the most categorical of terms the acts of aggression, the crimes against humanity and the flagrant violations of the human rights committed during the communist regime," the Declaration adopted by Parliament points out.The Legislature voices its gratitude for "all the acts of dissidence manifested under any form against the communist regime, starting with the fight of anti-communist resistance in the mountains, the Workers' Revolt of Brasov in 1987 and ending with the gratitude for the courage and sacrifice of the Romanian revolutionaries of 1989."According to the document, the Parliament members voice their deep respect for each victim of the totalitarian communist regime and of the Revolution. They reiterate the commitment to the principles, values and goals of the Romanian Revolution and maintain "the need to continue consolidating democracy and the universal values of human rights, speeding up the procedure on the return of goods abusively confiscated during the communist regime, the balanced economic development of the country, strengthening the rule of law, the actions for a strong solidarity among Europe's nations."Moreover, "Parliament firmly condemns the manifestation under any circumstance of totalitarian, communist, populist and nationalist ideas and disapproves any manifestation seeking the distortion of historical facts and using a symbolism and rhetoric specific to totalitarian propaganda, including racism, anti-Semitism and hatred against national minorities."The adopted document stresses "the importance of continuing the demarches of Justice to identify and hold accountable those who are guilty for the death of over 1,000 persons in the December 1989 Revolution.""Parliament supports the demarches of the relevant authorities in the process of deconspiring all those who contributed to the functioning of the hideous communist regime and highlights that the fight of the Romanian people against communism and the Romanian Revolution of December 1989 must further represent a source of moral and political inspiration to deal with the challenges of the world today, among which the need to build a more equitable world, a democratic Romania, an open and tolerant society and community," the Declaration adopted by Parliament also reads.