"Solidaritatea Sanitara" Federation says 'Ordinance of delusions' not meeting health workers' demands, protests to continue.

The Emergency Ordinance adopted Friday by the Government does not meet the demands of health employees and the form in which the requests of the "Solidaritatea Sanitara" Federation were transposed is not included in the list of demands, the trade union organisation informs, announcing the continuation of protests, told Agerpres.

"The emergency ordinance that the Government adopted in yesterday's meeting on June 30 does not meet the demands of health workers. In fact, the form in which the Government has decided to transpose some of the demands of the "Solidaritatea Sanitara" Federation is not included in our list of demands. In particular, it is about the demands concerning the fair payment for the work that ensures the continuity of health services, for which the government has agreed to grant a fixed amount at the expense of the payment of these rights in relation to the current base salary," says a press release of the federation.

The "Solidaritatea Sanitara" Federation carried out an analysis of the impact of Emergency Ordinance no. 63/2023[1] to establish some measures regarding salaries in the public health system, and the impact assessment highlights the fact that this normative act "is in fact an 'Ordinance of delusions,' because there is a very big difference between the publicly announced benefits for health employees and the real benefits," the quoted source maintains.