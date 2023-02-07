 
     
Some 350 troops of Romania-based NATO Battle Group participate in Eagle Royal 23 exercise

Approximately 350 troops and 60 military vehicles belonging to NATO's Forward Presence Battle Group in Romania (serving with France as framework nation), the 8th Tactical Operational Missile Brigade 'Alexandru Ioan Cuza' and the U.S. 101st Airborne Division participate until Friday in the Eagle Royal 23 live fire exercise at the "Brigadier General Ion Bungescu" National Air Defence Training Center in Capu Midia, Constanta County.

The purpose of the Eagle Royal 23 exercise is to test the interoperability of artillery systems in a fictitious scenario of a NATO collective defence operation on NATO's south-eastern flank, in accordance with Article 5 of the Alliance's treaty, the cited source states. AGERPRES

