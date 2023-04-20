Some Ukrainians in Tulcea moved to high school dorms, after Gov't changed support for them

The people from Ukraine who remained in Tulcea county moved to the dorms of some high schools, after the Romanian Government decided a week ago to modify the way of granting support for them.

Based on the programme adopted last year, each person in Ukraine receives 50 lei per day for accommodation and 20 lei per day for food, but this month the Government decided to provide support for the family for four months, the details of this support will be be approved by a subsequent decision, told Agerpres.

Vladimir Butnic is from Tatarbunar, Ukraine, and came to Romania a year ago with his wife and their five-year-old daughter. Due to the fact that he does not know the Romanian language well, he could not get a job, so at the moment he is a volunteer at the kitchen set up in the Romanian-Ukrainian customs in the city of Isaccea.

"Until now, I lived on the programme ['50/20']. The programme closed, we moved to the Agricultural High School and we no longer receive. If I get a job, we will receive support. I had the possibility of being employed, but I don't speak Romanian well," Vladimir Butnic told AGERPRES.

He also said that during this period he attends the Romanian language courses for Ukrainians organized in Tulcea by the Agency for Development, Reconstruction and Aid.

For her part, Georgeta Bielaly declared that the termination of the "50/20" program will be a problem for many people from Ukraine who have remained in Romania in the last year.

"The program that will be aimed at people who know the language and who can get a job. Out of 100 Ukrainians, 80 will go to the new programme. You don't know the language, you can't work. Most of them came with children. If they have up to 6 years old, you have to take them to kindergarten, and you can't leave them there if you don't have one thing. There are families who don't know the language, they have sick children or adults and they don't know what they will do. Medicines are very expensive here," said Georgeta Bielaly.

In her opinion, the provision of aid for a period of four months only provides the Ukrainians with a provisional status.

According to the Inspectorate for Emergency Situations (ISU) Delta, almost 80 people from Ukraine receive direct support from the institution for accommodation and meals at the moment.

The Government adopted, on April 12, an emergency ordinance that ensures "a sustainable framework" for supporting Ukrainians who came to our country because of the war, the spokesman for the Executive, Dan Carbunaru, said.

He stated that the amounts that will be granted in this context will be determined by a subsequent Government decision.

According to Carbunaru, the Emergency Ordinance adopted on Wednesday "establishes the possibility of granting a monthly lump sum, for a single period of a maximum of four consecutive months, starting on May 1, 2023, to cover food and accommodation expenses on Romanian territory for families and the single people who benefit from the European decision in the field".

According to Carbunaru, this is how integration is stimulated. Approximately 110,000 Ukrainians remained in Romania, of whom 5,007 have jobs in our country, the government representative also mentioned.