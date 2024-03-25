Subscription modal logo Premium

Sorana Cirstea qualifies for round of 16 in Miami

Sorana Cîrstea

Romanian tennis player Sorana Cirstea qualified for the round of 16 at the WTA 1,000 tournament in Miami (Florida), with total prize money worth USD 8,770,480, on Sunday, after defeating Russian Daeia Kasatkina 7-5, 6-2, told Agerpres.

Cirstea (33, WTA's 24th), seeded 19th, won after an hour and 28 minutes.

Kasatkina led 3-0 and 4-2, but then Cirstea hit three consecutive winners to win the first set 7-5. The second act was dominated by Sorana, who won 6-2.

Cirstea and Kasatkina (26, WTA's 11th) are now tied, 2-2, in straight sets. This was her second duel this year, after the Russian won in the quarterfinals in Abu Dhabi 6-2, 6-0.

The Romanian has secured a cheque for USD 101,000 and 120 WTA points, and will face the winner of the match between American Danielle Collins and Russian Elina Avanesian in the round of 16.

