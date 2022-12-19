Sorin Cimpeanu, elected chairman of the Permanent Delegation of the Parliament to the PA of La Francophonie

Senator Sorin Cimpeanu was appointed, by the vote of deputies and senators, as the president of the Permanent Delegation of the Romanian Parliament to the Parliamentary Assembly of La Francophonie, told Agerpres.

The joint plenary of the Parliament voted - with 283 votes "in favor", 17 "against" and 3 abstentions - the draft decision to amend the annex to Decision of the Parliament of Romania no. 9/2021 regarding the approval of the nominal composition and management of the Permanent Delegation of the Parliament of Romania at the La Francophonie Parliamentary Assembly.

According to the decision, PNL deputy Alexe Florin-Alexandru remains a member of the delegation.