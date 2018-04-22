Sorina Pintea: Vaccination law should represent a priority

Vaccination Law should represent a priority, Health Minister Sorina Pintea stated on Monday, adding vaccination campaigns have not been "aggressive enough" in order to persuade parents to inform themselves about the benefit of vaccination.

"The vaccination law should represent a priority for us. We need a legal framework for the sake of our children. The parents' decisions concerning their children's vaccination should be made in an informed and responsible way. Let us not forget that through vaccination many diseases were eradicated, and it is why today we not longer have Polio or other afflictions that would otherwise maim or even kill our children. I don't think that the campaigns have been carried out in an particularly aggressive way, in order to persuade the parents about the benefits of vaccination. Until a legal framework appears, we intend to start vaccination campaigns in high risk areas of measles and a vulnerable population", Pintea stated in a press release, with the occasion of the "European Vaccination Week", whose theme this year is "Let's protect each other, vaccines are beneficial".

The total number of confirmed cases of measles in Romania reported until last week were 12,368, of which 49 were casualties.

"Currently, at a national level, there is a dramatic drop in vaccine coverage included in the National Vaccination Calendar, which is placed under the 95 percent limit recommended by the World Health Organization. Thus, vaccination in Romania has constantly dropped from year to for all vaccines included in the National Vaccination Program", reads the press release.

AGERPRES