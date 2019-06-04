SOURCES – Change of Guard in the National Liberal Party in Bucharest: First Names proposed for the Districts

In PNL (National Liberal Party), the first names of potential candidates began for the heads of the District organizations in Bucharest, STIRIPESURSE.RO found out from party sources.

Tănase Stamule (professor at Social Sciences University) - District 1

Dan Cristian Popescu (District 2 Deputy Mayor) - District 2

Violeta Alexandru (former minister in the Cioloş cabinet) - District 3

Sebastian Burduja (PNL Vice-President) - District 4

Cristian Barbu (deputy secretary general of PNL) - District 5

Ciprian Ciucu (general counselor at Bucharest City Hall) - District 6

Also, Rareş Bogdan is being discussed as leader of PNL Bucharest, but sources from the party say that he has pre-conditions: to choose all 6 leaders of the Districts, as well as the general secretary of the Bucharest branch (where he requires Florin Roman).

PNL chairman Ludovic Orban announced on Monday that the National Political Bureau of the party requires, within two weeks, proposals for the leadership of the PNL Bucharest and District branches.

All six presidents of the Bucharest Branches, as well as the leader of PNL Bucharest, submitted their resignation or were dismissed after the outcome of the European Parliament Elections.