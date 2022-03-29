Speaker Ciolacu about President Zelenskyy's speech in Parliament: 'It will take place'

The Speaker of the Chamber of Deputies, Marcel Ciolacu, stated, on Tuesday, in Constanta, that the President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, will address Parliament, a series of "communications" being started in this sense.

"I believe that the most important is the reaction of the Romanian state in what regards refugees and the help and involvement of the Romanian state regarding the Republic of Moldova. In regards to the speech of the President of Ukraine in Parliament we started to have communications and this speech will take place. But, again, I believe that most important is how much we've been involved and in what regards the refugees, a complex and long-term situation, I believe that it was an impeccable involvement," said Marcel Ciolacu, in a press conference, Agerpres.ro informs.