Speaker Ciolacu: I propose the dissolution of Iordache special committee

Speaker of the Deputies' Chamber Marcel Ciolacu has stated on Tuesday that he will propose the dissolution of the special committee regarding the legislation on justice, led by Florin Iordache.

"Yesterday, I took note of the CCR [the Constitutional Court of Romania] decision. We will most definitely have a new approach. Firstly, I will propose to my colleagues the dissolution of the Iordache special committee or the special committee which dealt with the amendments on justice, the Criminal Code and the Criminal Procedure Code. They [the amendments] will enter a normal parliamentary path, firstly in the Senate, as the first Chamber to be notified, in the judicial committees. It looks like the functioning of this special committee wasn't what we wanted, but, on the contrary, it created, it had a negative impact over the party I represent, too and over Romania's Parliament institution," Ciolacu stated.He has added that there will be a new approach in respect to the amendments to the Criminal Codes, which will firstly be put in line with the unconstitutionality decisions of the CCR and then, see if another amendment is appropriate.The Constitutional Court of Romania unanimously, sustained the constitutionality objections filed by the Save Romania Union (USR), the National Liberal Party (PNL) and President Klaus Iohannis over Parliament's amendments to the Criminal Code and the Criminal Procedure Code, on the grounds that the Legislature didn't transpose the incidental CCR decisions.