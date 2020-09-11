 
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play Windows Phone Store
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

Speaker Ciolacu on 19th anniversary of 9/11 attacks: Romania continues to join effort to fight terror

PSD
Marcel Ciolacu Congres PSD

Speaker of Romania's Chamber of Deputies, Marcel Ciolacu, leader of the Social Democratic Party (PSD), on Friday voiced solidarity with the American people on the day when the memory of those who lost their lives in the 9/11 terrorist attacks is honoured.

"I want to express my solidarity with the American people on this day in which we honuor the memory of those who lost their lives in the terrorist attacks of September 11, 2001. The commemoration of the victims of this tragedy is a tribute from the civilised world to the values underpinning democratic societies: freedom, solidarity, humanity," Ciolacu wrote on Facebook.

He added that Romania will continue with the United States "in the joint effort to protect these fundamental values and to fight against terror."

ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

CITESTE SI
EXQUIS.RO
BUGETUL.RO
BLACKNEWS.RO
REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO
Externe
Sănătate
Economie
Social
Cultură si Media
Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.