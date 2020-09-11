Speaker Ciolacu on 19th anniversary of 9/11 attacks: Romania continues to join effort to fight terror

Speaker of Romania's Chamber of Deputies, Marcel Ciolacu, leader of the Social Democratic Party (PSD), on Friday voiced solidarity with the American people on the day when the memory of those who lost their lives in the 9/11 terrorist attacks is honoured.

"I want to express my solidarity with the American people on this day in which we honuor the memory of those who lost their lives in the terrorist attacks of September 11, 2001. The commemoration of the victims of this tragedy is a tribute from the civilised world to the values underpinning democratic societies: freedom, solidarity, humanity," Ciolacu wrote on Facebook.

He added that Romania will continue with the United States "in the joint effort to protect these fundamental values and to fight against terror."