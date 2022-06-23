Speaker of the Chamber of Deputies Marcel Ciolacu: Romania can become a stability and development hub in the region

Speaker of the Chamber of Deputies Marcel Ciolacu, the PSD (Social Democratic Party) leader, on Thursday stated that he will plead in Brussels for the Republic of Moldova and Ukraine to be granted the status of EU candidate, and that he will ask for support for Romania's accession to the Schengen area, while insisting, at the same time, on making the PNRR (National Recover and Resilience Plan) more flexible in terms of pensions, which is "absolutely necessary."

"Romania can become a hub of stability and development in the region! It is a project that I will strongly support today, in Brussels, in front of our European partners. I will plead, at the meeting of Social Democrat PMs and European Commissioners, and for the Republic of Moldova and Ukraine to be granted the status of EU candidate. Romania has the duty to support the Republic of Moldova at the level of all diplomatic levels!," Ciolacu wrote on Facebook.

He said that, in parallel, he will ask for the support of the President of the European Parliament for Romania's accession to the Schengen area and will insist on making the PNRR more flexible in terms of pension, which is "absolutely necessary."

"The talks with the President of the Chamber of Deputies of the Federal Parliament of the Kingdom of Belgium, Eliane Tillieux, and the Belgian Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Economy and Labour, Pierre-Yves Dermagne, will focus on identifying the best common solutions to protect the purchase power and citizens's living standard, in the context of the increase in prices for energy and fuel. This is also one of the reasons why #PNRR's flexibility in the area of pensions is absolutely necessary for Romania. I will insist on this at the meeting I'll have with Nicolas Schmit, the European Commissioner for Labour," the PSD leader also said.

Marcel Ciolacu is currently paying visit to Brussels, the Kingdom of Belgium, where he will meet with the President of the Chamber of Deputies of the Federal Parliament of the Kingdom of Belgium, Eliane Tillieux, the Deputy Prime Minister Pierre-Yves Dermagne, the Minister of Economy and Labour, and the Commissioner for Labour and Social Rights, Nicolas Schmit, as well as the President of the European Parliament, Roberta Metsola. Ciolacu will also have an intervention during the meeting with the PES leaders.

