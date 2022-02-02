Speaker Ciolacu: Romania has a strategic partnership with the U.S., we are not Russia's subordinates

Romania has a strategic partnership with the United States of America, and our country's approach to the tensions on the Ukrainian border is the right one, Chamber of Deputies Speaker Marcel Ciolacu declared on Wednesday when asked in Parliament to comment on the statement of Russian President Vladimir Putin that NATO forces should leave Romania and Bulgaria.

"I know that Romania has a strategic partnership with the U.S., so I think I made myself very clear. I don't remember us having such an agreement with Russia or being subordinated to Russia, for someone to dictate us what to do on Romanian soil."

In Speaker Ciolacu's opinion, Romania's approach, in its capacity as a NATO member, is the correct one.

"I think this is the right approach to what is happening now, on diplomatic avenues. I also saw the public statements made by the Foreign Minister, the President, and the Defense Minister. This is the correct approach, I don't think Romania should come out with statements to escalate this conflict. But we are NATO members, we have a strategic partnership with the U.S. and this bears no discussion," he said.

Asked how he comments on President Iohannis's position in this context, Ciolacu replied that "he is not a foreign affairs expert to grade the President of Romania", Agerpres.ro informs.

"I have seen some very clear decisions from the President of the United States and the President of France, with whom again we have a strategic partnership, to send troops to Romania, and it's not just these two forces," he added.