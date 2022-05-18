Speaker Ciolacu: We decided within coalition to begin talks for new package of economic measures

The Speaker of the Chamber of Deputies, the leader of the Social Democratic Party (PSD), Marcel Ciolacu, declared on Wednesday, that talks have begun within the coalition, for a new package of economic measures, which will come into effect during the second part of the year.

"I will not hide the fact that, given the current context, we focused on countering the price rises by supporting Romanian farmers and increasing processing capacity in the food industry. The added value must remain in Romania, jobs must be here, as well as prioritizing support for Romanian companies. That is why we proposed within the coalition and the Government adopted the measure for awarding grants worth 300 million Euro, working capital for Romanian farmers and I am convinced, both myself and the Prime Minister assure you that we will not stop here. Along with our colleagues within the coalition we decided to conduct talks for a new package of economic measures, which would come into effect during the second part of the year and we will continue will continue to focus so that most of these programs can be funded from European funds," Ciolacu told the 2022 Romanian Business Leaders Summit.He added that the European leaders confirmed "yesterday" that Romania's National Recovery and Resilience Plan (PNRR) can be renegotiated in order to "allocate more money for reducing energy dependence from Russia, in parallel with fulfilling green energy objectives"."We want to help Romanian companies to withstand this energy crisis, which, unfortunately, seems to extend. We will try to provide new instruments for investing in energy, especially renewable energy," he said.AGERPRES