Speaker Dragnea says Parliament has no reason to amend Justice laws

Chamber of Deputies Speaker Liviu Dragnea stated on Tuesday that Parliament has no reason to amend the Justice laws as the president, Klaus Iohannis, has recently requested.

Asked whether he will take into account the president's point of view who requested the amendment of the Justice laws in Parliament, after passing Law 304/2004, Dragnea said:"We take into account president Klaus Iohannis' point of view, but there is no reason to amend anything. It was debated, it was approved in Parliament, it was attacked at the Court [Constitutional Court of Romania, e.n.], it was analysed by the Court, it was sent back, it went through all the procedures [Law 304/2004, e.n.]. I personally, don't see why we should resume a debate and an amendment or a series of amendments on the respective law. The respective law passed. Like any other law, it needs to be enforced."