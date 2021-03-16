 
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play Windows Phone Store
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

Speaker Orban, after meeting Ambassador Noble: Romania - UK, an active, successful strategic partnership

Facebook
Ludovic Orban

The Strategic Partnership between Romania and the United Kingdom is an active and successful one, and parliamentary dialogue between the two countries must continue and intensify, the Speaker of the Chamber of Deputies, Ludovic Orban, said on Tuesday after meeting with the ambassador of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland in Romania, Andrew Noble, according to AGERPRES.

"It was a pleasure to welcome His Excellency, Andrew Noble, ambassador of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, to Parliament today, whom I had an open dialogue with about cooperation between Romania and the United Kingdom, both from a bilateral and parliamentary perspective," Orban wrote on Facebook.

He noted that the discussions' agenda also included measures taken by both states in the fight against the novel coronavirus, the vaccination campaign and plans to relax the restrictions.

"The Strategic Partnership between Romania and the United Kingdom is an active and successful one and we have had the opportunity to discuss the measures taken by both states in the fight against the novel coronavirus, the vaccination campaign and the plans to relax the pandemic-imposed restrictions. An important aspect of the bilateral relationship is the parliamentary diplomacy, especially in the international context generated by Britain's exit from the European Union. I have conveyed, in this context, that the dialogue between the Romanian Parliament and the British Parliament must continue and intensify for the benefit of both countries," the Speaker of the Chamber of Deputies said.

ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

CITESTE SI
EXQUIS.RO
BUGETUL.RO
BLACKNEWS.RO
REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO
Externe
Sănătate
Economie
Social
Cultură si Media
Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.