Speaker Orban: I will refer no-confidence motion to Gov't, observance of motion debate schedule is mandatory

Chamber of Deputies Speaker Ludovic Orban announced on Tuesday, after the meeting of the joint Standing Bureaus was adjourned due to lack of quorum, that he will refer the no-confidence motion to the government, pointing out that according to the Constitution, observing the motion debate schedule is mandatory.

"I am the Speaker of the Chamber of Deputies, I am bound to respect the Constitution and the laws of the country, as well as the rulings of the Constitutional Court on interpreting the constitutional provisions. Therefore, observing the schedule of the no-confidence motion procedure is mandatory, because non-compliance with it means violation of the Constitution and violation of the constitutional principle. Today I will refer the no-confidence motion to the government. I would also like to inform you that I received at the parliamentary office all the hand-written signatures of the motion's initiators," Orban said, Agerpres informs.

