Speaker Orban: PNRR to be presented on Wednesday in plenary of joint Standing Bureaus

The Senate and the Chamber of Deputies shall convene on Wednesday, in plenary session, to present the National Resilience and Recovery Plan (PNRR), Speaker of the Chamber of Deputies Ludovic Orban announced on Tuesday, after the meeting of the joint Standing Bureaus.

"The joint Standing Bureaus have decided to convene the plenary of the joint Chambers for tomorrow, at 13:00 hrs. There will be only two items on the agenda (one of which) the presentation of the National Resilience and Recovery Plan (PNRR) with addresses from parliamentary groups, based on representation in Parliament," Orban said.

He specified that the prime minister "will have 60 minutes to present the PNRR, and each parliamentary group will have time to express its point of view within a set time depending on the number of parliamentarians, as is the parliamentary custom."

Orban added that the PNRR will be put on the table of the European Commission within the set deadline, agerpres.ro confirms.

The Liberal leader also specified that the ratification of the EURATOM Treaty is also on the agenda of the plenary session meeting on Wednesday.

"On the second item of the agenda, the ratification of the EURATOM Treaty, a ratification that is extremely important, because it must be conducted in each country and the moment the Commission can go on the market to be able to make the loans depends on it," Orban further said.

