Speaker Orban: Priority on concluding PNRR talks to reach form to be sent to EC

Chamber of Deputies Speaker and National Liberal Party (PNL) Chairman Ludovic Orban said that the main topic discussed in Monday's coalition meeting focused on the structure of the National Recovery and Resilience Plan (PNRR), emphasising that for the Liberals the plan completion was a priority, so it could be presented to the European Commission.

"The main topic of discussion within the coalition was the structure of the National Recovery and Resilience Plan, what the reforms are, what the measures are, the interventions, practically, where the money we will obtain from the Resilience and Recovery Facility will be used. We have made some steps forward, of course, compared to the positions presented by the parties, we discussed all the points and, in the shortest possible time, we will reach a form that we can discuss with the President of Romania and then we can send it to the European Commission. There are certain amounts that need to be allocated to the various measures and there are about 2-3 measures that are still under discussion," Ludovic Orban said at Parliament.

He explained why it was a priority to complete discussions on the PNRR, stressing the fundamental nature of the plan to supporting the reform and investment process in all areas of intervention.