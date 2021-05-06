Speaker Orban: Strategic partnership between Romania and the USA, important foreign policy pillar

Speaker of the Romanian Chamber of Deputies Ludovic Orban on Thursday met David Muniz, the charge d'affaires of the United States of America in Romania, underlining the importance of continuing and deepening the strategic partnership between Romania and the USA, which is "one of the important pillars of Romania's foreign policy."

"I had the pleasure to welcome today to Parliament Mr David Muniz, the charge d'affaires of the United States of America in Romania, to discuss the bilateral relationship and economic co-operation. This year we celebrate 10 years since the signing of the Joint Declaration on the Strategic Partnership for the 21st Century between the United States of America and Romania. In our conversation, we appreciated the importance of continuing and deepening the strategic partnership between Romania and the US, one of the important pillars of Romania's foreign policy," Orban wrote on Facebook.

He also mentioned military and security co-operation with the United States inside NATO, agerpres.ro confirms.

"I also appreciated the security and defence co-operation with the United States of America inside NATO and Romania's particular role as an ally in the Black Sea and on the eastern flank of NATO," he added.