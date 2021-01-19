Speaker Orban: Vaccination campaign is essential for the future development of Romanian society, economy

The Speaker of the Chamber of Deputies, Ludovic Orban, on Tuesday stated that he made the decision to get vaccinated against COVID-19 in order to send a message to the Romanians that there is no risk to take the vaccine and it is the only way to return to a normal life, according to AGERPRES.

"I made the decision to get vaccinated especially with the aim of showing Romanians that they must trust the vaccine, that there is no risk in the vaccination process and that vaccinating Romanian citizens is the only way to return to a normal life, and to be able to resume the process of economic growth and our life in normal conditions," said Orban.

He added that this vaccination campaign is "essential for the further development of the Romanian society and the economy."

"I appreciate the solidarity in approaching the vaccination campaign at the European level, the fact the European Commission has been extremely seriously and involved at the European level in supporting the vaccination process in all European Union countries. There are already two approved vaccines, and the amount of vaccines available for Romania will grow in time. Moreover, the capacity, the infrastructure, the necessary logistics will allow the vaccination of an increasing number of Romanian citizens so that in a short time we will be able to overcome the pandemic," specified Ludovic Orban.

The President of the Senate, Anca Dragu, and the Speaker of the Chamber of Deputies, Ludovic Orban, got vaccinated, on Tuesday, against COVID-19, at the Vaccination Centre at the "Dr. Carol Davila" Central Military University Emergency Hospital.