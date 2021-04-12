Speaker Orban: Waiting for PSD simple motion to be submitted, to see what it is about

Speaker of the Chamber of Deputies Ludovic Orban declared on Monday that he is waiting for the simple motion against Minister of Health Vlad Voiculescu to be submitted by the Social Democratic Party (PSD), and a decision will be made regarding its debate and voting schedule.

"Today I was informed that PSD backtracked and will no longer submit a motion against the Minister of Labor, but will submit instead a new motion against Mr. Voiculescu. We are waiting for the motion to be submitted, let's see what it is about," Orban told Parliament, agerpres.ro confirms.

Asked if he can guarantee that the Liberals will not vote for the simple motion, Orban said: "We will make a decision on this issue."

PSD will submit on Monday, in the Chamber of Deputies, a new simple motion against the Minister of Health, Vlad Voiculescu, the party's leader, Marcel Ciolacu declared.