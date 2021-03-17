Speaker Orban: We discussed in coalition to support candidate for Ombudsman who is not political partisan

Speaker of the Chamber of Deputies Ludovic Orban declared on Wednesday that it was discussed in the governing coalition that the proposal for the position of Ombudsman should be a politically nonpartisan person, according to AGERPRES.

"The idea is to support a candidate for the Ombudsman position who is not a political partisan, who has a career in the field of the observance of human rights, who obviously has a solid legal education. We will discuss several proposals, that is natural. When we have a solution, we will decide it and announce it publicly. We want the Ombudsman to be a person who does not have a party stamp," Orban said at the Parliament Palace.

Asked what is being blamed on the current Ombudsman, Renate Weber, whom the coalition wants to remove from office, Orban said that she violated many articles of the Constitution.

"For example, she endangered the lives and health of citizens, because she considered hospitals and medical centers to be detention centers. Do you want me to tell you about the multitude of actions, in my opinion, that went beyond the constitutional and legal framework? As a matter of fact, the request will be discussed in the joint Legal Committees and there (...) there will be an additional argumentation in addition to the argumentation contained in the revocation request," mentioned Ludovic Orban.