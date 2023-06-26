 
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play Windows Phone Store
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

Special pension bill clears Chamber, returns to Senate

Inquam Photos / George Calin
Camera Deputatilor plen

Special pension bill clears Chamber, returns to Senate.

The Chamber of Deputies on Monday passed a bill on special pensions that will return to the the Senate on the grounds that several amendments were approved that "generate major differences in its legal content" compared to the form previously adopted by the Senate, told Agerpres.

The vote was 196 to 32 and 14 abstentions.

After the passage of the bill, acting Speaker of the Chamber of Deputies Alfred Simonis said that the bill "will go to the Senate for the adoption of the articles for which the Senate is the decision-making body."

ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

CITESTE SI
EXQUIS.RO
SPORTBULL.RO
BUGETUL.RO
BLACKNEWS.RO
REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO
Externe
Sănătate
Economie
Social
Cultură si Media
Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.