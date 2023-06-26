Special pension bill clears Chamber, returns to Senate.

The Chamber of Deputies on Monday passed a bill on special pensions that will return to the the Senate on the grounds that several amendments were approved that "generate major differences in its legal content" compared to the form previously adopted by the Senate, told Agerpres.

The vote was 196 to 32 and 14 abstentions.

After the passage of the bill, acting Speaker of the Chamber of Deputies Alfred Simonis said that the bill "will go to the Senate for the adoption of the articles for which the Senate is the decision-making body."