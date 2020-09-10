Special screenings, online meetings with well-known directors, debutants at AIFF

The American Independent Film Festival (AIFF) returns for its fourth edition, September 14 - 20, with a medley of recent American independent films, along with sections, special screenings and online meetings with well-known directors and debutants.

According to a press statement released by AIFF, given the beautiful weather and since outdoor is safer, the American Independent Film Festival (September 14-20) will have all its screenings in the open air. The screenings scheduled for the Auditorium Hall of the National Museum of Art of Romania will be moved to the Museum Courtyard. The festival also takes place at the Peasant Museum Cinema Open Air and a series of screenings are scheduled at Deschis Gastrobar, Mercato Kultur, Militari Shopping Cinema-in Cinema and Snagov Event Park.

Guests of the edition are the directors Benh Zeitlin, Kirill Mikhanovsky, Merawi Gerima, Courtney Stephens and Pacho Velez who will have Q&A sessions with the audience via Skype. There will be two online events via Zoom: a masterclass given by Benh Zeitlin and Cinema After the Pandemics, a professional discussion with Ryan Werner, Senior Executive Cinetic Media.

After the screening of his original comedy, "Give Me Liberty" (audience and critical success at Sundance and Cannes festivals), director Kirill Mikhanovsky will have a Q&A with the audience via Skype, on September 15, at the Peasant Museum Cinema - Open Air.

Also via Skype, the spectators will interact with the important American director Benh Zeitlin, present in the festival with two films - the already classic "Beasts of the Southern Wild" and the recent "Wendy."

On Thursday, September 17, at the Peasant Museum Cinema - Open Air, director Merawi Gerima will talk, also via Skype, about the genesis of the film "Residue," his first feature film.

This year, AIFF is presenting two documentaries in the "Docs of The Day" section. Made 30 years after the fall of the Berlin Wall, "The American Sector," by Courtney Stephens and Pacho Velez, is a documentary about pieces of the Berlin Wall scattered across the United States and how history resonates today.

The second documentary in the selection, "The Biggest Little Farm," directed by John Chester (Audience Award at Toronto Film Festival) became even more relevant in the current context, when the pandemic accentuated an already existing phenomenon: the exodus of citizens to the countryside.

The full schedule and news about the films and events at the festival will be updated on filmedefestival.ro, on the Facebook American Independent Film Festival and Instagram (@AmericanIndependentFilmFest).

Tickets for the screenings at the National Museum of Art of Romania - Museum Courtyard, Cinema Peasant Museum in the open air and Mercato Kultur are available online on Eventbook.ro. Cinemascop Association donates all the proceeds from the tickets sold for the films in these locations, to the reading programs for disadvantaged children organized by the OvidiuRO Association.

The American Independent Film Festival is organised by Cinemascop.