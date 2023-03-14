 
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play Windows Phone Store
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

SportMin Novak and ForMin Aurescu invited to Government Question Time

eduard novak

Sport Minister Eduard Novak and Foreign Affairs Minister Bogdan Aurescu are invited to the Government Question Time programme on March 20 and March 27, respectively, according to some requests approved on Tuesday by the Standing Bureau of the Chamber of Deputies.

Bogdan Aurescu is called by the parliamentary group of the Alliance for the Union of Romanians (AUR) to give explanations about "the failure of Romania to join the Schengen area and the measures envisaged to rectify this missed objective." Another topic is an "information about the works carried out by the Ukrainian authorities at the Bystroye Canal, without the approval of the Romanian side."

The Sports minister is being called to the Government Question Time by the Save Romania Union (USR) parliamentary group, the topic of political debates being the need to clarify cases of potential conflict at the ministry level.

ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

CITESTE SI
EXQUIS.RO
SPORTBULL.RO
BUGETUL.RO
BLACKNEWS.RO
REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO
Externe
Sănătate
Economie
Social
Cultură si Media
Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.