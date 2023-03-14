SportMin Novak and ForMin Aurescu invited to Government Question Time

Sport Minister Eduard Novak and Foreign Affairs Minister Bogdan Aurescu are invited to the Government Question Time programme on March 20 and March 27, respectively, according to some requests approved on Tuesday by the Standing Bureau of the Chamber of Deputies.

Bogdan Aurescu is called by the parliamentary group of the Alliance for the Union of Romanians (AUR) to give explanations about "the failure of Romania to join the Schengen area and the measures envisaged to rectify this missed objective." Another topic is an "information about the works carried out by the Ukrainian authorities at the Bystroye Canal, without the approval of the Romanian side."

The Sports minister is being called to the Government Question Time by the Save Romania Union (USR) parliamentary group, the topic of political debates being the need to clarify cases of potential conflict at the ministry level.