SportsMin Novak, impressed by first match hosted by Romania at EURO 2020: It was as if I was in another country

Minister of Youth and Sports Eduard Novak declared, on Monday, at the ministry's headquarters, that he was impressed by the first match hosted by Romania at UEFA EURO 2020, Austria - North Macedonia (score 3-1), stating that he felt like in another country on the National Arena in the Capital, agerpres reports.

"It was impressive at the first match hosted by Romania, on the stadium as if we were in another country. It was very beautiful. The stadium was branded, it is changed, it looks very beautiful. The organization was great. It is a historic achievement for Romania. There is the regret that our national team didn't qualify, but I think we would have the physical qualities to be among the best, as we once were, but we still have to work on a few things that are important," he said.

"Honestly, last night I was on North Macedonia's side. I saw the Macedonians as fighters, I liked them, but in the end the best ones won, that is the Austrians," added the minister, present, on Monday, at the award ceremony of boxers Cosmin Petre Girleanu and Claudia Maria Nechita after their qualification for the Tokyo Olympic Games.Asked what the atmosphere was like with only 13,000 spectators, Novak replied: "I think we have to think gradually, this presence is a return to normalcy. Even this mass of people in the stadium is confusing, because one day ago there wasn't anyone in the streets, and now there are people everywhere, the bars and restaurants are full. I'm glad they were present last night, anyway the ambience was great. I think in the last match when there will be 50 percent of the stadium's capacity it will be more beautiful".Minister Eduard Novak mentioned that in his opinion the Dutch national team will win the EURO 2020 trophy.The Austrian national football team managed its first victory in a final tournament of the European Championship, 3-1 (1-1) with North Macedonia, on Sunday evening, on the National Arena in Bucharest, at the first match organized by Romania at EURO 2020.The next three matches of the European Championship hosted by the National Arena in Bucharest are: Ukraine - North Macedonia (June 17, 16:00), Ukraine - Austria (June 21, 19:00), both in Group C, as well as the match from the round of 16 that will see the winner of Group F and the team ranked third in one of groups A, B or C (June 28, 22:00) face off.