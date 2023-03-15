SportsMin Novak urges youth to have attitude of 1848 revolutionaries, their courage and power to dream

Sports Minister Carol Eduard Novak conveyed on Wednesday a message to nowadays youth, urging a revolutionary attitude and reminding also the Hungarians everywhere that shared blood ties, destiny and future are a foundation for unity.

"We celebrate the Day of Hungarians Everywhere and I am very glad to be in Oradea today, because it is a multicultural, multi-ethnic place. I attended several heroes' commemoration events. It's a day that does us honor in the first place, an occasion on which we want to convey to today's youth that they should transpose into their mentality the attitude of the 1848 revolutionaries who fought for freedom. So that young people have the courage and power to dream, first of all, and to fight for achieving their dreams, creating their own future. We are here also to convey this message to today's youth. And to all Hungarians everywhere I want to say that no matter where we are in this world, we share the same blood ties and let us not forget that the traditions and our culture strengthen us and we stay united in the same destiny and the same future," Eduard Novak told AGERPRES.

At the invitation of the Hungarian Democratic Union of Romania's Bihor County organization, the minister attended the festivities dedicated to March 15, the Day of Hungarians Everywhere, participating on Tuesday evening in the awarding ceremony for the most active young people in the community, and on Wednesday in three wreath-laying moments at the graves of revolutionary heroes, including the tomb of Polish martyr Kázmér Rulikowski in the Oradea Municipal Cemetery and at the statue of 1848 Revolution leader Nicolae Balcescu in the namesake park.