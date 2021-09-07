SRI Committee to propose to Parliament adoption of clear legislation in national security

The Joint Parliamentary Committee for the exercise of parliamentary control over the activity of Romanian Intelligence Service (SRI) decided on Tuesday that it will propose to Parliament the acceleration of the updating and adoption of a clear, well-defined legislation in the field of national security.

"The members of the Control Committee have decided to propose to Parliament the acceleration of the updating and adoption of a clear, well-defined and predictable legislation in the field of national security. (...) The meeting of the Committee on September 7, chaired by Senator Cristian Chirtes, took place with the participation of SRI management representatives, who presented to the members of the Committee the Activity Report of the Romanian Intelligence Service for 2020. The year 2020, the year of the COVID-19 pandemic, is the context that generated SRI's vision 'Knowledge for a resilient Romania'. In the context of the new challenges, SRI's activity focused on ensuring the institutional resilience of SRI and the Romanian state," shows a press release sent by the SRI Committee.

In a pandemic context, adds the quoted source, the threats to national security did not take a back seat, nor did they diminish in intensity. On the contrary, phenomena such as terrorism, organized crime, espionage, cyber threats or misinformation have found new opportunities for manifestation and amplification, Agerpres informs.

According to the legal attributions, the Committee receives and examines the activity report of SRI and is to draw up its own report which it will submit to the Joint Standing Bureaus as soon as it is completed.