SRI to participate in 'Black Sea Defence and Aerospace - BSDA 2022' exhibition and conference

The Romanian Intelligence Service (SIR) on Tuesday informs that it will participate as an exhibitor and co-organizer in the 8th edition of the international exhibition and conference "Black Sea Defence and Aerospace - BSDA 2022."

According to a SRI press release sent to AGERPRES, the event, dedicated to the aeronautical industry, defence, national security and private security, will take place at the Romaero SA Baneasa Aeronautical Complex, between May 18-20.

"The Romanian Intelligence Service will present to the public devices for counter-terrorism and pyrotechnic intervention, as well as technical and communications equipment developed during such internal research programmes or in cooperation with external partners specialized in the field of technological development. SRI will bring specialists from three military units and presentation materials at its stand, including information on how to become a SRI officer, the right candidate for our organization or the process of joining the system," the same press release said.

The official opening of the event will take place on Wednesday, at 10.00 am. BSDA 2022 is the largest trade show in South-East Europe and is accredited by the US Department of Defence.

Approximately 380 Romanian and foreign companies will participate in the BSDA 2022 as exhibitors, and the programme of the event will include demonstration exercises, presentations and conferences.

SRI mentions that its stand can be found during the three days of the exhibition in Hall C, at stand 460. AGERPRES