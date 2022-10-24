St Gregory Palamas’ relics are arriving to Bucharest for St Demetrius the New 2022 festivities

The relics of the prominent Hesychast Saint Gregory Palamas, Archbishop of Thessaloniki, will be brought to Bucharest for this year’s festivities of St Demetrius the New.

The honourable relics of Saint Gregory Palamas will be brought from Greece by a delegation arriving on Monday, October 24, for the ‘Way of the Saints’ procession.

The delegation bringing the relics of St Gregory Palamas from Veria will join the clergy from the Patriarchal Cathedral and the New St Spyridon Metropolitan Cathedral in a procession accompanying the relics of St Demetrius the New, Sts Constantine and Helen, and St Nectarios, according to basilica.ro.

The Patriarch of Romania will greet the relics at the Patriarchal Cathedral before placing them in a baldachin for veneration.

St. Demetrius the New festivities begin on October 22 and end on October 28.

His Eminence Panteleimon, Metropolitan of Veria, Naoussa, and Kampania, is expected to attend the solemn Divine Liturgy on the Saint’s feast day (October 27).

The Romanian Orthodox Church is honouring St. Gregory Palamas this year after the Holy Synod decreed 2022 to be the Commemorative Year of the Hesychast Saints Symeon the New Theologian, Gregory Palamas, and Paisius (Velichkovsky) of Neamt.

The life and activities of St. Gregory Palamas (1296-1359) are tied to the 14th-century formal acceptance of hesychasm as a movement of spiritual restoration via unceasing prayer.