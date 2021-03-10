Stage three vaccination appointments to start now in most hit localities

Third stage vaccination appointments start on Wednesday, March 10, in the localities or municipalities with a cumulative incidence rate of over 4.5 per one thousand inhabitants, informs the National Committee for Coordination of Vaccination Activities against COVID-19 (CNCAV), according to AGERPRES.

CNCAV states that, in addition to the 21 existing flows for the administration of the vaccine produced by AstraZeneca, another 38 new vaccination flows will be opened for this type of vaccine in the following municipalities and localities: Alba Iulia (2) - Alba County, Brasov Municipality (6) and Sampetru locality (1) - Brasov County, Cluj-Napoca Municipality (13) - Cluj County, Petrosani municipality (2) - Hunedoara County, Zalau Municipality (2) - Salaj County and Timisoara Municipality (14) - Timis County.

According to the same source, starting on Wednesday, 3,540 people can be scheduled in these offices, for a period of 10 days (15.03 - 24.03), and the actual vaccination will be carried out starting with March 15.