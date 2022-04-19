Starting July 1, COVID vaccination available only at family doctors

State Secretary with the Health Ministry Andrei Baciu announced that on July 1 a new immunization policy against COVID-19 enters into force, namely vaccination only at family doctors.

"Consequently, the transition period from the campaign-type vaccination against COVID-19 to vaccination as part of the national vaccination programme of the Health Ministry will end on June 30. Until this date, all those who desire to vaccinate (with doses 1, 2, or 3) can do so at the vaccination points still open, as well as family doctor cabinets. Starting July 1, all vaccination points will cease activity, and the vaccine doses will be administered exclusively by family doctors," Baciu said, on Tuesday, on his Facebook page.The State Secretary also said that he still recommends vaccination as the best form of protection against the SARS-CoV-2 virus, which he considers extremely useful, especially for those at risk.