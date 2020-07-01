State aid scheme to be approved for non-SME companies

Prime Minister Ludovic Orban said on Wednesday that a state aid scheme to guarantee loans to non-SME companies will soon be available, a measure for companies that are facing liquidity problems.

"We have found that access of companies to capital, to resources, to everything that means resources that can be mobilised either from European funds or from the finance and banks area (...) is extremely difficult and extremely limited. For that reason we have thought since the beginning of the crisis to provide as much liquidity for companies as possible," Orban told the unveiling of the Romanian Government's "Rebuiding Romania. A National Plan for Investment and Economic Recovery."Orban also mentioned the support that will be given to companies that are not included in the category of Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises."In addition to SME Invest, I am able to announce that we will soon receive approval for the state aid scheme for credit guarantees a for non-SME companies as well, a scheme that will support companies that are facing liquidity problems, that need financial resources for both investment and working capital," he said.