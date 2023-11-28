Statements regarding anti-COVID equipment acquisitions file affect prosecutors' independence, says Council of Magistrates

The Section for Prosecutors of the Supreme Council of Magistrates (CSM) on Tuesday found that the statements regarding the manner in which the ongoing investigation into the acquisitions of anti-COVID medical equipment has been handled violates the independence of the prosecutors of the National Anti-corruption Directorate (DNA).

According to a press release sent on Tuesday to AGERPRES, the Section for Prosecutors of the Supreme Council of Magistrates self-notified with respect to a possible violation of the independence prosecutors of the National Anti-corruption Directorate (DNA) in relation to the recent statements made by the leaders of a certain political party concerning the manner in which a criminal file has been handled by the anti-corruption authority, a file based on which there have been submitted requests for the immunity to be lifted in the case of some former members of the Romanian Government,

"While observing the right to opinion of any citizen, the Section for Prosecutors reiterates in the most categorical manner that the criminal proceedings are to be carried out by the authorized bodies only, within the respective legal framework, and that the independence of prosecutors must necessarily be observed when it comes to the solutions they adopt in various criminal cases, the same as the separation of state powers must be observed," reads the press release.

Save Romania Union (USR) leader Catalin Drula on Monday stated that the file regarding the acquisition of vaccines was "the biggest case of judicial malpractice" he has seen since he became a politician.

He also said that the file was "a political attack" against the Opposition and specified that Vlad Voiculescu [one of the former health ministers involved in the abovementioned case - editor's note] will stay on the USR list for the elections to the European Parliament.