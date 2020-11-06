StateSec Arafat: Rules for electoral campaign are those already established; nothing has changed

The Secretary of State with the Ministry of Interior Raed Arafat on Friday stated that the rules established for the electoral campaign did not change and are those already established.

"The rules for the campaign are those already established. So nothing has changed on those rules," Arafat told a press conference at the Government headquarters, when asked whether electoral events with maximum 20 persons indoors and maximum 50 outdoors are still valid.

According to an information video of the Permanent Electoral Authority (AEP), the measures to be observed in the electoral campaign are: mandatory and correct wearing of the protective mask so as to cover the nose and mouth and mandatory disinfection of the hands, maintaining the physical distance of at least one metre between the participants in the electoral events.

Also, the number of participants in electoral events held indoors should be limited to a maximum of 20, and the duration should be a maximum of 2 hours, and in the case of outdoor events, the number of participants should be a maximum of 50.

For street actions, the number of people is limited to a maximum of 6 and a maximum of 2 in the case of "door to door" actions.

"The Ministry of Health and the Ministry of Interior will monitor how the rules are observed, and non-compliance with the provisions will be sanctioned according to Law No. 55/2020 regarding some measures meant to prevent and combat the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic," the video also shows.