StateSec Neculaescu discusses with Ukrainian officials on right to learn in monther tongue

Secretary of State with Romania's Foreign Ministry (MAE) Dan Neculaescu had a meeting with the two co-presidents of the Group for inter-parliamentary relations with Romania from the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine, namely Maksym Burbak and Grigorie Timis, whom he tackled with the situation regarding the right to learn in the mother tongue, a release of the MAE sent to AGERPRES on Friday informs.

According to the quoted source, the meeting took place in the context of the visit which Dan Neculaescu is paying to Ukraine between 12-14 April."The Romanian State Secretary voiced confidence that through the activity at the Verkhovna Rada level, the Group for inter-parliamentary relations can significantly contribute to preserving the right of persons belonging to the Romanian national minority, including the right to study in their mother tongue. At the same time, he underscored the necessity of a sustained and comprehensive consultation of representatives of the Romanian minority," reads the release.Moreover, State Secretary Dan Neculaescu underscored the importance of cooperation and dialogue on a parliamentary level."The Romanian Secretary of State reconfirmed the support for the European journey of Ukraine, as well as for the territorial sovereignty and integrity of the neighbor state in its internationally recognised borders," the release informs.