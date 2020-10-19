Statistics: Last year's environmental protection expenditures at 16 bln lei, 1.5 pct of GDP

Environmental protection expenditures by the overall economy last year stood at approximately 16 billion lei, accounting for 1.5 percent of GDP, the National Institute of Statistics (INS) informs, according to AGERPRES.

The highest amounts for environmental protection were spent for waste management at specialized producers, representing 73.1 percent of the total waste management expenditures.

The largest investments for environmental protection were in wastewater management by the public administration, representing 83.7 percent of the total investments in the field.

According to the INS, public administration investments represented 54.6 percent of the total investments for environmental protection, followed by investments by non-specialized producers (32.9 percent) and investments by specialized producers (12.5 percent). Of the environmental protection expenditures by non-specialized producers, the production and supply of electricity and heat, gas and hot water accounted for 29.9 percent, the manufacturing industry accounted for 24.5 percent, and the extractive industry for 19.3 percent.

By environmental areas, the highest expenditures were for waste management - 42 percent of the total environmental protection expenditures at national level, followed by spending for air and climate protection (19.8 percent) and wastewater management expenditures (19.7 percent).