Statistics: Managers estimate moderate overall economic growth in next three months

Managers estimate a moderate growth in all branches of economy, in the number of building, retail and services employees, and an advance in industry, constructions, retail and services prices, found the Trends in the April - June 2018 Economic Activity survey released on Friday by the National Institute for Statistics.

According to the short-term survey conducted in April 2018, the managers in the manufacturing industry estimate a moderate increase in production in the next three months (short term balance +13 percent). A steeper growth is expected for beverage manufacturing (short term balance +45 percent), while the tobacco industry will drop (short term balance -24 percent).A relative stability is expected as far as the number of employees is concerned, with the short-term balance standing at +1 percent for the manufacturing industry overall. Industrial product prices are expected to grow moderately in the next three months (short term balance +12 percent).According to April 2018 estimates the volume of construction works is expected to go up (short-term balance +30 percent). The managers estimate a moderate growth in the number of employees (short-term balance +8 percent). An advance is expected in construction work prices a (short-term balance +18 percent).Managers estimate growth in retail trade activity (short-term balance +21 percent). Commercial units' orders to suppliers of goods will see moderate growth (short-term balance +7 percent). The number of employees is expected to register a modest advance (short-term balance +12 percent). Retail prices are seen growing (short-term balance +23 percent).According to the cited projection, the demand for services (turnover) will see a moderate growth in the next three months (short-term balance +11 percent). In the sector of services the number of employees is expected to grow moderately (short-term balance +7 percent). Selling or billing prices will also go up moderately (short-term balance +7 percent).