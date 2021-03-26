STB increases vehicle park to maximum, following subway protest

The Bucharest Transport Company STB, has increased their vehicle park to the maximum, on Friday morning, especially for lines that function on routes which ensure transportation between subway stations, even calling to work drivers from home.

The measure is determined by the spontaneous strike of the subway union, which blocked the circulation of trains.

"The Inter-community Development Association for Bucharest-Ilfov Public Transportation (TPBI) dispatched on Friday morning that the three operators that ensure public transportation to take all necessary measures in order to take on the flow of passengers through surface transportation, as a result of the spontaneous protest held by the Bucharest subway workers. Thus, STB increased the vehicle park to the maximum, especially for the lines that function on routes which ensure transportation between subway stations, even calling to work employees who were at home," according to a press release sent by TPBI to AGERRPES.

TPBI also specifies that it is monitoring the flow of passengers and will dispatch additional measures, based on the fluctuations.

Separately, in a press release sent to AGERPRES, STB specifies that the vehicles which were scheduled to retire to the garages, will be kept en route, in order to increase the transportation capacity in the period between rush hours.