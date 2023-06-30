Stock market closes down.

The Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) closed Friday's trading session down on all indices, with the value of trading at 69.82 million lei (14.07 million euros), told Agerpres.

The main BET index depreciated by 0.68% to 12,483.34 points, while BET-Plus, which shows the evolution of the 37 most liquid stocks on the stock exchange, recorded a 0.63% decline.

At the same time, the BET-XT blue-chip broad index of the 25 most liquid stocks fell 0.63% and the SIF index, BET-FI, depreciated 0.31%.

The BET-BK index, the benchmark for investment fund returns, closed the session down 0.29%, while the BET-NG, which measures the performance of the ten energy and utilities companies, was down 1.34%.

The BET AeRO index, which includes 20 representative companies in the AeRO market, stagnated.

On the Regulated Market, OMV Petrom shares were the most traded, with 25.39 million lei, followed by Romgaz shares, with trades worth 21.13 million lei, and Banca Transilvania shares, with 5.56 million lei.

The best performances were recorded by Carbochim (+14.62%), Prefab (+14.19%) and Dafora (+4.55%).

On the other hand, the most important decreases were recorded by the shares of Societatea de Constructii Napoca (-14.17%), Mecanica Ceahlau (-8.96%) and Transgaz (-3.18%).