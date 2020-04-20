Strategic Communication Group: 98,491 COVID-19 tests so far

A number of 98,491 tests for the new coronavirus have been performed so far, at national level, the Strategic Communication Group reported on Monday.

On the previous day, Sunday, April 19, a number of 93,611 tests had been reported.Also, according to the quoted source, during the last 24 hours, 299 calls were registered to the emergency number 112 and 803 to the TELVERDE line (0800 800 358), open especially for informing citizens. The previous day there had been 420 calls recorded on 112 and 108 on the TELVERDE line.Authorities remind citizens to only consider information verified through official sources and to call for recommendations and other information on the TELVERDE line - 0800.800.358. The TELVERDE number is not an emergency number, it is a telephone line strictly allocated for informing citizens.At the same time, Romanians abroad can request information on the prevention and control of the virus at their dedicated line, +4021.320.20.20.