Streinu-Cercel announces pilot project for testing 10,500 people in Bucharest

Manager of the "Matei Bals" Infectious Diseases Institute Adrian Streinu-Cercel has announced that a pilot-project project for testing 10,500 persons for the novel coronavirus will start in Bucharest.

Within a statement held at the Bucharest City Hall, he mentioned that the specimen will be taken on the street, outside home, and the results will come out in 15-30 minutes and they will be sent through SMS to the respective persons."When we find a positive person, we quarantine the respective area entirely," Adrian Streinu-Cercel mentioned.