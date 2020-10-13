Strong winds to sweep 21 counties today, bad weather to grip remaining areas through Wed. evening

The National Weather Administration (ANM) has issued today a Code Orange warning for strong winds picking up speed in Romania's mountain areas in 21 counties, according to Agerpres.

According to meteorologists, Tuesday, October 13, between 12:00hrs and 21:00hrs, in the high area of the Southern and Eastern Carpathians, especially at altitudes of 1,700 meters plus, strong winds are expected at gusting speeds of over 120-130 km/h.

At the same time, on Tuesday between 10:00hrs and 21:00hrs, a Code Yellow warning for gales, abundant rain shower and atmospheric instability will be in force for the highlands, with gusts of over 90 - 100 km/h, especially in the high area of the Southern and Eastern Carpathians. Strong winds elsewhere in the country at speeds of between 55 - 65 km / h, and 70-85 km / h sparsely in Transylvania, Muntenia, Dobrogea and Moldavia.

Sparse showers are expected in most parts of the country. Torrential pouring, thunderstorms and hail are to be expected in the southern, eastern and central regions. Precipitation will exceed 25-30 l / sq.m. and 40-60 l / sq.m. sparsely.

Weather will get colder in the west, southwest and some central area, particularly cold for this time of the year. Mixed precipitation in the highlands.

According to the forecast, a second Code Yellow warning for bad weather will be valid between October 13, 21:00hrs and October 14, 18:00hrs, when in the Apuseni Mountains and in the Eastern Carpathians the wind will blow hard at speeds in excess of 90-100 km / h. In Maramures, most of Crisana and in northwestern Transylvania, gusts of 55-65 km/h are to be expected.

Meteorologists say that tonight and tomorrow, on the ridges of the Apuseni Mountains and the Eastern Carpathians sleet and snow should be expected.